MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

MDWD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.91. 24,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,126. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

