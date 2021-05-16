Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.91 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $196.18 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001968 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,990,135 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

