EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$861 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $791.34 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.540-7.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.56. 418,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $466.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.60 and its 200-day moving average is $371.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

