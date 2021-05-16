iBTC (IBTC) Market Cap Hits $65,675.88

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $65,675.88 and $12.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iBTC has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.00469837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00228558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01176831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041138 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.