Waifu Token 1-Day Volume Tops $54,925.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $54,925.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.00469837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00228558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01176831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041138 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,034,800 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

