DAOBet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,299.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. DAOBet has a market cap of $901,581.57 and approximately $4,299.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,722.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.48 or 0.02479074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00680735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00068146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001754 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars.

