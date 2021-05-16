USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $15.46 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $16.33 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00089761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00474496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00230394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004824 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.01182450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00041103 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.