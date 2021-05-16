Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.63.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $52.63. 547,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,304. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.