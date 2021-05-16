Particl (PART) Price Hits $2.04 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Particl has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00004419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $9,817.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.21 or 0.01098810 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,809,151 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,167 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

