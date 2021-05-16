EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$861 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $791.34 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.540-7.760 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.56. 418,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $466.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

