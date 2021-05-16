GeoDB Market Capitalization Achieves $11.29 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $300,045.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00086479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.01130412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,512,484 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

