Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Cap of $184,659.01

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Helix has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $184,659.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001189 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,458,978 coins and its circulating supply is 33,333,149 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

