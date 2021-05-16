Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $254,661.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $254,661.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1,784.33 or 0.03846886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00164424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,398 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

