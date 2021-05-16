aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $194.50 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $194.50 million and $29.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.