CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last quarter.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.82. The company had a trading volume of 927,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$460.65 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

