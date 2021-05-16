Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho raised their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 481,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

