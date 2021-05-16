FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report sales of $14.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.58 million to $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 30,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,522. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.