Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.43 Million

Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report $225.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.46 million to $227.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $854.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $882.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,493. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

