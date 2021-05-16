Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $64.38 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $32.78 or 0.00071655 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $64.38 million and $12.92 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00233375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01180304 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

