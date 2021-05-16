$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. BRP reported sales of $916.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,688. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

