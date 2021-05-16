$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $16.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.46 on Friday, hitting $296.48. 835,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,869. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $163.03 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.98. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 180.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.