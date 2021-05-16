$80.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report $80.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $108.02 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 676.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $425.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $523.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $779.27 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $836.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 1,496,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

