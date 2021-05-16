Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. 843,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

