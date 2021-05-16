$612.15 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce sales of $612.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.30 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 518,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $138,607.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,898. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

