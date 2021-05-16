The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. The Toro posted sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

