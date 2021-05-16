ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.11 Million

Brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post sales of $14.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.08 million to $16.40 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $70.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.89 million to $75.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $137.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 592,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,778. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $837.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

