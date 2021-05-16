$238.37 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post sales of $238.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $928.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $964.28 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 506,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,665. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

