Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post sales of $14.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.61 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $56.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE ET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,091,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,793,803. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

