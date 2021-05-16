REAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,454.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, REAL has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,454.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

