Infinity Esaham (INFS) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,455.00

Infinity Esaham (CURRENCY:INFS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Infinity Esaham has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $1.85 million and $14,455.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00091159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.00499635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.99 or 0.01159083 BTC.

About Infinity Esaham

Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com . Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927 . Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Infinity Esaham Coin Trading

