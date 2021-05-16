Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,252.77

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 91.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $1,252.77 and approximately $68,797.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

