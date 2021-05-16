YIELD App Price Down 10.1% This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $67.31 million and $1.97 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 105,583,789 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

