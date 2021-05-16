Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Nielsen has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

