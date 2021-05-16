Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

A number of research firms have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 3,076,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,761. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

