Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $46.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CPRI traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $47,743,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $38,564,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

