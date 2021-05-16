Arion (ARION) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $76,546.54 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00091148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00497424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00231599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.08 or 0.01159502 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,960,192 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.