Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.73 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $582.90 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,716.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.55 or 0.07755553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.29 or 0.02509589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.18 or 0.00636931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00202775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.44 or 0.00849673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.00658610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00565436 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 832,786,777 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

