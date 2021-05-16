PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0003

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $325,907.99 and $623.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.38 or 1.00306536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00242868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004603 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.