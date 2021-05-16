Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after buying an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.62. 476,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,551. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

