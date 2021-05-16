Zacks: Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $37.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.11 million and the lowest is $37.20 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $150.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.59 million, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $160.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

KINS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

