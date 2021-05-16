ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPIX shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPIX stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. 235,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

