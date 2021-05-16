Megacoin (MEC) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $540,551.58 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.83 or 0.00637885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,496,385 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

