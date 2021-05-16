Gold Poker 1-Day Volume Hits $680.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $31,291.62 and $680.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

