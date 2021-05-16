Gold Poker Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $31,291.62 and approximately $680.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.