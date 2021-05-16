$45.44 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $45.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.51 million. Safehold posted sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $189.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $193.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $243.05 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $14,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. 85,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,379. Safehold has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

