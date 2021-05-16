Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.75 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 151,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

