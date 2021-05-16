Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNHAF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Vifor Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of GNHAF stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.37. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $149.99.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

