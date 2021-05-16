Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNDSF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

BNDSF stock remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

