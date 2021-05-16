RMPL (RMPL) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, RMPL has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $831,396.29 and approximately $1,010.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01121139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00116008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 1,008,481 coins and its circulating supply is 841,152 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.