Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) versus Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Vopak and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69%

Dividends

Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Vopak pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Royal Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Vopak and Fujitsu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.19 $639.52 million $3.14 14.88 Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.88 $1.47 billion $1.45 21.18

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Vopak. Royal Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Vopak and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Vopak 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fujitsu 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

Fujitsu beats Royal Vopak on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.